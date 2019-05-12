In another strong outing, the ADM girls track and field team finished third in state qualifying at DC-G Stadium with a point total of 125.

The Tigers finished just beneath Carlisle in second with 128 points and Dallas Center-Grimes, who took the meet crown with a total of 145. In the process of a third-place finish, ADM sent nine different events onto the state meet upcoming later this week.

Four of those qualifying events were relays for ADM including the sprint medley relay group of Carley Osgood, Josi Lonneman, Lizzy Lohmann, and Sadie Juergens. The group qualified with a time of 1:54.09. The shuttle hurdle relay group of Kristen Baier, Abigail Calligan, Holland Zwank, and Anna Kenny qualified thanks to a time of 1:07.13, eclipsing their prior best of 1:09.21. That was a first-place finishing time for the meet.

Jose Lonneman, Sadie Juergens, Lizzy Lohmann, and Olivia Tollari placed first in the 4x200 meter relay with a new season best time of 1:47.79 which earned them a trip to the blue oval as well. Finally, the foursome of Kenny, Julia Case, Lohmann, and Juergens punched their tickets in the 4x400 meter relay which captured a second-place time of 4:11.37.

Individually, Anna Kenny will make her way back to the blue oval in the 400-meter hurdles after she qualified for state with a time of 1:04.93, which set a new season best time for the senior. Kenny topped the 100-meter hurdle field with a new best time of 15.53 seconds to qualify her second event at state.

Olivia Tollari also qualified in a pair of individual events including the long jump, where she placed second at qualifying with a mark of 16'-06.5.” The freshman also picked up a qualifying time in the 200-meter dash, where she clocked in a top time of 26.44 seconds, marking a new season best.

Also qualifying in the 400-meter hurdles was Abby Gonzalez, who's time of 1:10.08 not only set a season best for her but also punched an at-large bid to state. Finally, Hannah Welch punched her ticket in the 1500 meter run after clocking in a time of 5:06.61, earning her an at-large bid.

The nine events will take on the state meet which begins on Thursday, May 16 and extends through Saturday, May 18.