It’s off to the state meet races for five Dallas Center-Grimes boys track events with the coming and going of the state qualifying meet held at DC-G Stadium Friday, May 10. Six events ended up punching their respective tickets to the state meet.

The reigning Class 3A champion in Rancy Freeman officially comes back to reclaim his crown in the 100-meter dash, an event he qualified for with a time of 11.23 seconds ranking as the fifth best time across all Class 3A 100 meter dash qualifiers. The senior double -downed and qualified in the 200-meter dash thanks to a time of 22.77 seconds during qualifying which bested her prior best by nearly one full second.

Freshman Aidan Ramsey punched his first ever ticket to state, doing so in the 1600 meter run after qualifying with a new season-best time of 4:46.46. If one event is fun then two is better and that’s what happened with the freshman as he also qualified in the 3200-meter run thanks to a qualifying time of 10:08.19.

The Mustangs also put forth state qualifiers in the relay events including the 4x200 meter relay as the group of Caden Grimes, Gavin Todd, Trenton Liebe, and Rancy Freeman qualified with Class 3A’s second fastest time of 1:31.06 which also marked a new season best for the group. Isaac Boley, Tonny Tarwo, Caden Grimes, and Trenton Liebe all joined together to qualify for state in the sprint medley relay with a time of 1:36.16.

Within the field events, Jordan Sedivec punched his ticket into the field of 24 high jumpers with a mark of 5’-10”