Another Iowa high school track and field season is nearing its end with one last hurrah left as the State Track meet loom ahead.

For the Van Meter boys track and field team, they captured a handful of state meet tickets punched including sophomore Kobe Richard in the 400-meter dash. Richard set a new season best en route to qualifying for state thanks to a time of 53.96 seconds. Fellow sophomore Creighton Netten also punched his ticket to the blue oval, doing so in the 400-meter hurdles where his time of 57.70 seconds ranked 18th best in the state across the Class 2A landscape.

Van Meter also qualified in a few relay events including the 4x800 meter relay where the foursome of Carson Wille, Jackson Wilcox, Tyler Haynes, and Netten clocked in a state qualifying time of 8:22.04 which bested the groups prior best of 8:34.09.