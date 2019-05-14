It was a close contest but in the end, the Class 2A 11th ranked ADM boys soccer team ended up prevailing on the road Monday night 2-1.

ADM traveled to Carlisle where they were met by near suffocating defense that caused the Tigers to miss on several goal-scoring opportunities throughout the contest. With the defensive struggle in place, ball possession was key for the Tigers who utilized that very well in the 23rd minute of action. ADM’s first goal of the game arose when Zach Madden got behind the defense who then in clever fashion cut the ball back to Bryce Holm who’s shot on goal ran off of the goalkeepers’ gove and right at the foot of Josh Pike who drove in one of two goals scored on the night.

The 1-0 ADM advantage would hold through the halftime break and all the way until ten minutes left in regulation when Carlisle equalized the contest off of a defensive lapse by the Tigers. The Tigers then utilized heroics similar to the Perry win and with just two minutes remaining in regulation, ADM would strike for the win. Owen Meier dispossessed of an opponent just outside of ADM’s penalty box and surged ahead until he found Davis Coppinger on a diagonal pass who then stroked a strong cross to Josh Pike who delivered on his team-leading 17th goal of the season.

The eleventh-ranked Tigers officially matched their ranking in the win column with 11 wins, part of an 11-5 overall record. Before ADM takes part in the post-season, they will battle Indianola on the road Thursday, May 16.