After capturing their eighth straight conference crown, the Waukee High School girls track and field team continued to produce at a high level during the state qualifying meet where 25 event tickets were punched to the 2019 state meet.

In all, over 21 athletes covering 25 events will grace the blue oval once again as Waukee aims for a rarely before seen feat of four straight state titles. Among the 25 events Waukee will be participating in, three will come in as having the best mark across the entirety of Class 4A in their respective events.

Two individuals not only bested their entire state qualifying fields, but bested the entire class and those two individuals would be sophomore Layanna Green and future University of Iowa track star Kat Moody. Green comes into the Class 4A girls high jump topping the entire 24 jumper field with her seed mark of 5’-06.25”. As impressive as that was, in just her second meet back from a severe knee injury, Kat Moody set a shot put mark that not only topped the entire Class 4A list, but now currently ranks third across the entire state. That mark was set at 44’-00” which set set less than a week ago at state qualifying. That currently sets Moody nearly a full two feet ahead of the second highest seeded individual.

“It’s an incredibly impressive feat,” remarked head coach Matt Pries. “The shot put is a real technical event and you really need your entire body to work as one and for Kat to not only come back into competition form but to be the best in the entire state in just a couple of meets is far and above what many others have done. You can tell there’s a lot of talent in Kat.”

Moody also captured the states third best qualifying mark in the discus event with her mark of 133’-11”, again at the Council Bluffs Wickersham Athletic Complex on May 10th.

After trying her hand in the Drake Relays, freshman phenom Natalie Harris will be back in the 200 meter dash and on the biggest of stages as her time of 26.55 seconds placed her 16th in the Class 4A seedings. She will be joined by sophomore Ainsley Schlicher who qualified with a time of 26.56 seconds. The girls 400 meter dash event will be represented by another freshman standout in Molly Bannister who qualified with a new season best time of 1:02.02.

The distance events have always and will continue to be well represented by Waukee, including the 800 meter run where Sydney Schaffer and Jessica Caraway will enter with the fifth and sixth best seeding times with marks of 2:17.88 (season best) and 2:17.99 respectively. Sydney will team up with sister Isabelle in the 1500 meter run after Sydney qualified with a time of 4:54.47 and Isabelle qualified with a time of 4:59.37. The distance events at state continue for Waukee as Isabelle Schaffer joins up with basketball star Peyton Kelderman to be among the field of 24 runners in the 3000 meter run. Schaffer qualified with a time of 10:56.36 while Kelderman placed herself in the top 24 with a mark of 11:08.17.

The 100 meter hurdles will have a Waukee representative as Addie Drees will take to the track on Friday after qualifying with a time of 15.10 seconds marking a new season best. Junior Zoey Stark will be joining Drees after qualifying in the same event with a time of 15.66 seconds. Kate Bannister and freshman Mallory Drake will tackle the 400 meter hurdles thanks to qualifying times of 1:05.81 and 1:08.35 respectively.

In the relay events, Waukee’s Drake Relays participating shuttle hurdle relay team of JanJay Peters, Zoey Stark, Addie Dree, and Natalie Harris stroll into Drake Stadium with the top time in the state at 1:02.73. The foursome set that time at state qualifying at the Council Bluffs Wickersham Athletic Complex, May 10. The Warriors are represented in every relay event including the 4x100 meter relay group of Emma Schossow, Delaney Taylor, Kaliyah Perry, and Natalie Harris (all of whom made the Drake Relays) who come in sixth best in Class 4A with a time of 49.43 seconds. Waukee’s 4x200 meter relay team of Achlicher, Perry, Taylor, and Harris qualified with a time of 1”43.71 while the 4x400 meter relay squad entered in the fifth best qualifying time in the class at 4:01.84. Waukee also qualified in the 4x800 (9:40.71), the sprint medley relay (1:49.56), and the distance medley relay (4:14.54).

The dates and times of each event are as follows:

*Natalie Harris / Ainsley Schlicher (200 meter dash prelims): Thursday, May 16 - 4:30 p.m.

*Molly Bannister (400 meter dash): Thursday, May 16 - 7:10 p.m.

*Sydney Schaffer / Jessica Caraway (800 meter run): Saturday, May 18 - 11 a.m.

*Sydney Schaffer / Isabelle Schaffer (1500 meter run): Saturday, May 18 - 3:08 p.m.

*Isabelle Schaffer / Peyton Kelderman (3000 meter run): Thursday, May 16 - 3:35 p.m.

*4x400 Meter Relay (Prelims): Friday, May 17 - 7:20 p.m.

*4x800 Meter Relay (Finals): Thursday, May 16 - 5:25 p.m.

*Sprint Medley Relay (Finals): Saturday, May 18 - 9:36 a.m.

*Addie Drees / Zoey Stark (100 meter hurdles prelims): Friday, May 17 - 3:50 p.m.

*Kate Bannister / Mallory Drake (400 meter hurdles): Friday, May 17 - 5:30 p.m.

*Shuttle Hurdle Relay (Prelims): Thursday, May 16 - 8 p.m.

*4x100 Meter Relay (Prelims): Friday, May 17 - 6:30 p.m.

*4x200 Meter Relay (Finals): Friday, May 17 - 4:45 p.m.

*Layanna Green (Girls High Jump): Thursday, May 16 - 4:30 p.m.

*Isabella Scheid (Girls Long Jump): Friday, May 17 - 4:30 p.m.

*Kat Moody / Avelyn Burger (Discuss Throw): Thursday, May 16 - 2 p.m.

*Kat Moody (Shot Put): Friday, May 17 - 2 p.m.

*Distance Medley Relay (Finals): Friday, May 17 - 3 p.m.