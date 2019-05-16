The Nebraska baseball team (26-19, 13-8 Big Ten) concludes its regular season this week with a three- game series against Michigan (37-14, 15-5 Big Ten) at Hawks Field. All three games will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

Thursday’s series opener will begin at 7:32 p.m. (CT) and the first 1,000 fans will get an umbrella hat. Friday’s contest is slated for 8:02 p.m., and the first 500 fans will get a Husker baseball berm blanket.

Saturday’s regular-season finale is set for 2:02 p.m. Prior to Saturday’s game, the Huskers will hold their Senior Day ceremony.

Fans can purchase tickets for this weekend by visiting Huskers.com/tickets or by calling 1-800-8-BIGRED.