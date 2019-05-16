Day one of the Iowa High School state track and field meet is in the books filled with various highlights from area stars.

One such highlight, perhaps the biggest highlight of day one came in the Class 4A girls high jump where Waukee sophomore Layanna Green captured a share of the top spot with a jump of 5’-06”. It marked the completion of what has been a long 2019 season for Green who began the year searching for a goal of clearing five feet and ended it with the best mark that Class 4A girls high jumpers could offer. By her demeanor and her championship performance, it’s hard to imagine that the 2019 season was the first state meet season for the sophomore and one she won’t’ soon forget.

“I’ll remember this meet for a long time,” said Green. “It’s been a goal of mine to succeed at this level on this stage and that’s to all my coaches and hard work, I’ve accomplished that.”

Clearing 5’-06” was a highlight for Green who spoke about her final successful jump after the event.

“That was the second time I ever cleared 5’-06” and the last time I did it, it was on my third try so to get it on the first attempt this time was amazing,” said Green. “I was shocked at first but now I feel proud and very grateful for the work I’ve put in and the coaches who have helped me along the way.”

ADM sophomore Tate Stine-Smith also took on the high jump event earlier on in the day, placing in a tie for eighth overall with a mark of 6’-03” which he obtained on his third attempt of the height range. The field events continued on with another set of ADM boys athletes as Kaden Sutton and Tom Boorn took on the Class 3A boys discus event where Sutton placed 19th after his second attempt yielded a mark of 135’-02”. Boorn, on the other hand, placed 23rd with a mark of 128’-03”.

Within the Class 4A girls discus, Waukee senior Kat Moody, in just her third meet back from a knee injury, placed fourth with a toss of 125’-02”. The two-time conference champion and future Universit of Iowa star will take on the shot put event Friday, May 17. She was followed up by fellow Warrior in sophomore Avelyn Burger who placed sixth out of 24 throwers with a mark of 119’-09”. Waukee star Mason Hale proved age is just a number as the freshman posted a discus mark of 157’-07” which was good enough for fourth best in the state across the Class 4A landscape.

Within the running events, the Van Meter shuttle hurdle relay group of Cari Walton, Abby Archer, Jenna Schlueter, and Natalie Barth qualified for the final round with a collective time of 1:08.21 setting a new team best. Within the Class 3A girls ranks, the ADM foursome of Kristen Baier, Abigail Calligan, Holland Zwank, and Anna Kenny qualified for the final round after clocking in a time of 1:07.78. Unfortunately, the Dallas Center-Grimes group of Sarah Frett, Katherine Luebke, Katelyn Knudsen, and Dakota Miles fell just over a second off of qualifying with a time of 1:08.37.

Natalie Paulson of DC-G tackled the girls 3A 3000 meter run. After acquiring a top seven start within the field, the senior finished 17th overall with a time of 11:33.44. She spoke about her performance after the meet.

“I felt like I had a fast start but almost too fast of a start because I leveled off after,” began Paulson. “The middle phase is a grind and that’s something that my coaches and I have been working on this year and it worked out well for me today. Overall I feel great just to have made it here yet again and I feel extremely grateful.”

ADM’s Olivia Tollari fell just a couple of seconds off of a qualifying time in the girls 3A 200 meter dash (26.51 seconds). Meanwhile, the DC-G girls 4x800 meter relay clocked in a school record time of 9:42.83. Another big storyline came in the girls Class 2A 100 meter dash prelims where senior star Mackenzie Blomgren qualified for the finals thanks to a time of 12.96 seconds. What made it all so much more was the fact that the senior comes off of a spinal injury that sidelined her all of last season. The grateful Blomgren was not only happy with her results but happy to be back at the state meet.

“I felt like I had a good start and I just went from there,” began Blomgren. “I felt like I not only finished well but that I redeemed myself.”

Fellow teammate Maya Herman captured a top ten spot in the 400-meter dash after finishing second in her heat with a time of 59.21 seconds marking an all-time best for the freshman. The every improving Herman mentioned that while she’s excited about her finish, there still some things she is looking to improve on for her next endeavor.

“I feel I can improve upon my arm movement,” stated Herman. “I tend to have too much which can throw me off a little bit.”

Three area stars took on the 3200 including the ADM pair of Nate Mueller and Ethan Juergens along with DC-G distance star Aidan Ramsey. After residing in the top three through all but the final stretch, Mueller faded just a bit down the final 200 stretch but still ended up finishing fourth with a time of 9:48.41. Although it was a very respectable finish, the ever improving Mueller talked about striving for more and how he was going to accomplish that next season.

“Normally in the past, I haven’t trained very much during the offseason but this next year I am going to put an offseason workout plan together to take my running to the next level,” stated Mueller.

Fellow Tiger Ethan Juergens placed 23rd overall (10:40.72) while Mustang distance specialist Ramsey placed 22nd with a time of 10:33.18.

Here are the rest of the day one results from the state track meet:Van Meter boys 4x800 meter relay (Carson Wille, Jackson Wilcox, Tyler Haynes, Creighton Netten): 11th place at 8:23.49Kobe Richard - 400-meter dash: 21st place at 54.63 seconds. ADM Boys shuttle hurdle relay prelims (Lucas Heitz, Colton Pirtle, Nolan Harsh, Matt Dufoe): qualified for finals at 1:01.51.Waukee shuttle hurdle relay prelims (Jackson Payne, Joe Morrison, Adam Wright, Zachary Gaines): qualified for finals at 1:00.22 Peyton Kelderman & Isabelle Schaffer - 3000-meter run: Schaffer finished 9th at 10:55.07 / Kelderman finished 19th at 11:39.99 Travis Loecke - 3200-meter run: finished 11th place at 10:02.41Natalie Harris - 200-meter dash prelims: finished 10th at 25.94 seconds. Waukee girls 4x800 meter relay (Sydney Schaffer, Molly Bannister, Megan Groathouse, Jessica Caraway): finished third at 9:23.02 Waukee boys 4x800 meter relay (Cade Simpson, Zachary Eaton, Braden Sankot, Morey Smith): finished fourth at 7:54.88Ainsley Schlicher - 200 meter dash prelims: finished 15th at 26.19 secondsAaron Smith - 200 meter dash prelims: qualified with a time of 22.33 seconds