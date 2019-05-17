The 2019 season came to an abrupt halt Thursday, May 16 for the Dallas Center-Grimes boys golf team.

Out of the nine-team field involved at the Spencer Country Club, the Mustangs finished fourth with a mark of 335 behind Spirit Lake with a team score of 326, Spencer with a 306, and Nevada who took the meet crown with a 301.

Derek Shanno led the charge as he carded an 18 hole round of 81 placing him inside the top 12. The senior carded a front nine score of 44 but then improved upon that mark across the back nine with a score of 37, just three strokes off of his season-best mark. Carter Bowen followed with his best outing of the 2019 season beginning with a front nine low score of 40 set across the front nine. Bowen then proceeded to card a 42 across the back nine for a career-best 18 hole score of 82.

Darren Werth also posted a strong 18 hole round carding a score of 85 which consisted of a front nine score of 41 and a back nine score of 44. The final counting score for the Mustangs included Keegan Bianchi with a front nine score of 45, a back nine score of 42, and an 18 hole total of 87.

Rounding out the entire scorecard, Brody Stiles carded a score of 97 followed by Ethan Blum with a 99.