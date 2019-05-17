Class 3A Girls Shot Put: Dakota Miles - placed 15th with a mark of 35’-05.50”

Class 3A Girls Long Jump: Olivia Tollari (ADM): placed third with a mark of 16’-07.25” Sarah Frett (DC-G): placed sixth with a mark of 16’-01.00”

Class 4A Girls Shot Put: Kat Moody (Waukee): placed first with a mark of 46’-04.75”

Class 4A Long Jump: Zachary Gaines (Waukee): placed 11th with a mark of 20’-10”

Class 4A Boys Shot Put: Connor Arndt (Waukee): placed third with a mark of 48’-06.50”Carter Boyd (Waukee): placed fifth with a mark of 47’-10.50”

Class 4A Girls Long Jump: Isabella Scheid (Waukee): placed eighth with a mark of 16’-09”Brooklyn Woods (Waukee): placed 14th with a mark of 16’-02.25”

Class 3A Girls Distance Medley: DC-G (Grace Mikota, Sami Sterbenz, Emma Angus, Megan Sterbenz): placed fourth with a time of 4:13.34

Class 3A Boys 110 Meter Hurdles: Lucas Heitz (ADM): qualified for finals with a time of 15.08 seconds

Class 3A Girls 100 Meter Hurdles (Prelims):Anna Kenny (ADM): qualified for finals with a time of 15.38 seconds Sarah Frett (DC-G): qualified for finals with a time of 15.64 seconds

Class 3A Boys 4x200 Meter Relay: Dallas Center-Grimes (Caden Grimes, Gavin Todd, Trenton Lieve, Rowan Collins): placed 16th with a time of 1:33.14

Class 2A Girls 4x200 Meter Relay:

Van Meter (Mackenzie Blomgren, Shea Rhodes, Norah Matt, Meagan Blomgren): placed 2nd with a time of 1:50.19 [New season best]

Class 3A Girls 4x200 Meter Relay: ADM (Josi Lonneman, Olivia Tollari, Lizzy Lohmann, Sadie Juergens): placed eighth with a time of 1:48.04

Class 3A Boys 400 Meter Hurdles: Lucas Heitz (ADM): placed 13th with a time of 56.90 seconds

Class 2A Girls 400 Meter Hurdles: Natalie Barth (Van Meter): Placed 19th with a time of 1:10.59

Class 3A Girls 400 Meter Hurdles: Anna Kenny (ADM): placed third with a time of 1:05.19 Abby Gonzalez (ADM): placed 18th with a time of 1:10.07

Class 3A Girls 4x100 Meter Relay: Dallas Center-Grimes (Tristyn Paup, Katelyn Knudsen, Hannah Ashley, Sarah Frett): Placed 10th overall with a time of 51.28 seconds

Class 2A Girls 4x400:Van Meter (Norah Matt, Clair Lauterbach, Maya Herman, Natalie Barth): qualified for finals with a time of 4:08.99 [Season best]

Class 3A Girls 4x400 Meter Relay: ADM (Anna Kenny, Olivia Tollari, Lizzy Lohmann, Sadie Juergens): placed ninth with a time of 4:04.66 Dallas Center-Grimes (Grace Mikota, Miranda Muhlestein, Emma Angus, Sami Sterbenz) placed 18th with a time of 4:10.37

WC 800 Meter Run: Evan Correll (Waukee):: finishes second at 2:15.17

Class 4A Girls Distance Medley Relay: Waukee (Sehansa Karunatilaka, Emma Schossow, Jessica Caraway, Sydney Schaffer): placed fifth with a time of 4:09.25

Class 4A Girls 100 meter hurdles: Addie Drees (Waukee): placed 11th with a time of 15.49 seconds.

Class 4A 4x200 Meter Relay:Waukee (Kahlil Hicks-Jumper, Xzavier Moore, Kyle Witte, and Blake Espeland): placed 20th with a time of 1:31.12

Class 4A girls 4x200 meter run:Waukee (Ainsley Schlicher, Kaliyah Perry, Delaney Taylor, Natalie Harris): placed first with a time of 1:41.11

Class 4A Boys 400 Meter Hurdles: Bill Mukhtar: placed 23rd with a time of 58.12 seconds

Class 4A Girls 400 Meter Hurdles: Kate Bannister: Placed third with a time of 1:06.70

Class 4A Boys Distance Medley:Waukee (Hicks-Jumper, Witte, Yeaway, Eaton): placed second with a time of 3:28.66.

Class 4A Girls 4x100 Meter Relay (Prelims): Waukee (Natalie Harris, Emma Schossow, Kaliyah Perry, Delaney Taylor): qualified for finals with a time of 48.47 seconds

Class 4A Girls 4x400 Meter Relay (Prelims): Waukee (Delaney Taylor, Megan Groathouse, JanJay Peters, Jessica Caraway): qualified for finals with a time of 3:59.32

Class 4A Boys 4x400 Meter Relay (Prelims):Waukee (Yeaway, Hicks-Jumper, Smith, Eaton): placed first overall in preliminaries and advanced to finals with a time of 3:15.86