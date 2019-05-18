It was a fitting way to end the regular season as the Dallas Center-Grimes girls golf team wrapped up the 2019 regular season at Beaver Creek Golf course, up against a four-team field on Thursday, May 16.

Thanks to five golfers finishing inside the top ten spots for the meet, the Fillies captured the meet crown with a score of 189, one of their lowest nine-hole scores of the season. The win put DC-G with a regular season record of 43-7, ranking them tenth across the entire Class 4A landscape. A spree of four pars stretching from hole four to hole seven gave her a big boost and the eventual individual meet medalist honor.

The individual who spearheaded the winning efforts for DC-G was Lydia Steier who carded a nine-hole mark of 40. That score not only bested the Fillie lineup but bested the entire 28 golfer field for the meet.

Emerson Kleis was the next golfer up for the Fillies as she carded a nine-hole round of 48, thus giving her the meet runner-up honor. Senior Aubree Klug was not too far behind as she carded a nine-hole round of 49, just eight shots off of her nine-hole season best. Overall, Klug placed fourth overall while Morgan Stork’s round of 52 was good enough for fifth place overall, just two strokes off of her season best. Rounding out the scores for the Fillies was Annagrace Dalbey in ninth with a round of 53 while Kaylin Petrak carded a nine-hole round of 56th for 11th place individually.

The Fillies will have one more chance to continue their season as they battle the regional meet on Monday, May 20th at Willow Creek Golf Course in Des Moines.