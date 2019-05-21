Monday officially kicked off the 2019 season for Iowa high school baseball with game one.

The ADM Tigers took to the road for their initial opener of the 2019 season and battled Interstate-35 in Truro but got rained out.

The Mustangs of Dallas Center-Grimes took to Nite Hawk Field in Huxley taking on non-conference foe Ballard. The Mustangs opened up the season with a 5-4 victory, their first season-opening victory in seven years.

The Van Meter Bulldogs ranked second in the initial Class 2A rankings, take on their first game of 2019 (weather pending) in Truro against Interstate-35 today.