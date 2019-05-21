In a performance that will ring throughout history, the Dallas Center-Grimes girls golf team punched their first-ever team ticket to the state golf meet.

Their tickets were punched Monday, May 20 at Willow Creek Golf Course where they battled against a ten team field and walked away with a second place finishing score of 379. The Fillies posted two scores in the top ten, three in the top 15, and four scores in the top 20.

DC-G’s top golfer for the meet was none other than Lydia Steier who earned the team’s top score for the sixth straight meet, finishing sixth overall with an 18-hole score of 86. A five par performance across the front nine gave way to a score of 41. Two pars and a birdie on hole 16 produced a back-nine score of 45. Aubree Klug finished tenth out of the field of over 40 golfers by posting an 18-hole score of 95, just one shot off of her season-best score. Klug produced a front nine score of 47 while capturing a back nine mark of 48 for the 95 stroke total for the meet.

Fellow Fillies Kaylin Petrak captured her best 18-hole score of the season as she carded a mark of 97. Petrak scored a round of 47 through the front nine and was the only Fillie to card a par on hole one. Petrak followed that up with a back nine-score of 50 for her grand total of 97 and finished 12th overall. Emerson Kleis produced an 18-hole round of 101 after capturing a front nine score of 47 and a back nine score of 54.

The remaining scores for DC-G came from Annagrace Dalbey carding a round of 108 and Morgan Stork with a round of 121.

The Fillies will now take on the state meet which will take place at the Otter Creek Golf Course in Ankeny May 28 and 29.