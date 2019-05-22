For a second straight season, the Waukee girls golf team firmly solidified a trip to the state golf meet after besting the nine-team field in Fort Dodge Monday, May 20.

Within the confines of the par 71 Fort Dodge Country Club, the Warriors bested the nine-team field with the help of four top-seven finishes and a team score of 350. Johnston followed with a score of 384 and Ames who also carded a team score of 384, loosing on card-back.

Leading the way for the Warriors was senior star and future University of Kansas golfer Brooke Boardman. The senior carded four pars through the front nine for a score of 42 and matched that across the back nine for an 18-hole total of 13-over-par 84. That mark actually tied with Ames’ Megan Riesselman but unfortunately, Boardman lost out on card-back. None-the-less, Boardman posted the second-best score out of the entire nine-team field. Boardman shot as precise as she possibly could which is what head coach Marty Sullivan spoke about with the Fort Dodge Country Club.

“It’s definitely a course where you don’t want to be too far off with your tee and approach shots,” said Sullivan. “It definitely is a challenging course so accuracy is going to be huge.”

Following Boardman’s great outing was Jessey Wyzgowski who carded a 14-over-par mark of 85 across her 18 holes played. The senior was the only Warrior on the day to card a birdie on hole eight as she carded two pars and that one birdie for a seven-over-par mark of 42 across the front nine. With the help of four straight pars to round out the back nine, Wyzgowski carded a 43 across the back nine for the final 18-hole score of 85.

Megan Doherty was not too far behind as she ended up carding a 17-over-par mark of 88. Doherty was the only Warrior to card a birdie across hole three. That birdie, combined with a par on hole six, Doherty carded a front nine score of 45 while four pars across the back nine gave her a score of 43 to round out her 18 holes played. Megan Seiler was the fourth Warrior to breach the top ten as she carded a seventh-place finishing score of 93.

Ultimately, the Warriors placed six in the top 15 individual spots including Elle Kramer who ended up in 12th place with a round of 96 followed by Emalee Andrews who carded a round of 98 for 15th place overall.

Next up for the Warriors will be the coveted state meet held at Coldwater Links May 28 through May 29.