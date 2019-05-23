The season continues on for Class 2A’s 11th ranked ADM boys soccer team as they captured a 4-2 win over 15th ranked Newton Wednesday night inside Tiger Stadium.

The contest held a mixture of a fast paced environment with strong defense and despite the six overall goals scored, just two of the six came in the first half. Both came from the feet of the Tigers and it all started off in the seventh minute by a well-placed corner kick by Justin Annear who’s kick had just enough height and bend to go just off the tips of the Newton goalie for the first score of the game. That was part of a big game for Annear who collected two goals and four points for the contest, giving him eight goals and 23 points for the season so far.

ADM deposited a second goal just three minutes before the half when Maddox Artzer sent a sharp pass into the Newton penalty box where Zach Madden collected it and after juking out the Cardinal goalkeeper, ADM held a 2-0 lead heading into the half.

The Tigers continued the fast-paced, defensive style into the second half and increased their lead to 3-0 after Sam Bardwell burst past a double team and found an open Bryce Holm who delivered his fifth goal of the season eight minutes into the second half. ADM appeared well on their way to a clean contest up 3-0 but a Newton goal off a free kick shrunk the Tiger lead down one as the score shifted 3-1.

That put another spark in the Tigers who then took on a goal so wonderful, it was seen on Channel 8 News. It came in the 73rd minute with Sam Bardwell who picked up the ball in the midfield and drove hard at the Newton defense. With a nice diagonal cross, the ball found Justin Annear for his second goal of the night which found the top right corner of the goal for a 4-1 Tiger lead. The Cardinals kept fighting and added in a late consolation goal to put the game at 4-2.

The win gives the Tigers a 12-5 record as they advance to the sub-state final in a rematch against the sixth-ranked Dallas Center-Grimes Mustangs. The rematch will come on Saturday, May 25 beginning at noon.