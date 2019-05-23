A third-inning rally was not enough to take the victory for ADM baseball as they fell in their season opener to Des Moines Roosevelt 12-8 Wednesday evening.

It was an offensive shootout that was certainly not short of offense with 25 hits and 20 runs combined. The Tiger offense sure did enough to come out with a win any other day out hitting Roosevelt 13-12. ADM even had five batters earn multi-hit games including Seth Williamson who collected three singles and crossed the plate twice. Joe Finnegan, straight off the golf course, came through with a 2-for-4 night with a pair of singles delivering three RBI’s.

The Tigers as an offense suffered eight strikeouts on the night while walking six. The offense did find success when runs were on the line batting .357 with runners in scoring position but couldn’t turn them into extra-base hits as all 13 base hits were singles.

On the mound, it wasn’t the best outing for ADM’s southpaw starter Logan Grannell who gave up five hits, five walks, and four earned runs in three innings of work.

Roosevelt shocked ADM by jumping out to a 5-0 lead after just two and a half innings of work. The Tigers bounced back with a big third inning where Spencer Collins, Joe Finnegan, and Kaden Sutton ushered in four runs. Under DH Kaden Sutton’s watch in that inning, a wild pitch and an RBI single produced two runs while a single by both Collins and Finnegan rounded out the final two runs for the inning.

ADM tacked on two more runs in the fourth inning to shrink the Roosevelt lead to one on a two-RBI single by Finnegan. That was short lived as Roosevelt delivered four more runs of their own in the top half of the fifth to open up the game 11-6 in favor of Roosevelt. A wild pitch and an RBI walk by Logan Crannell in the sixth helped the Tigers to shrink that lead to 11-8 but instead of a last inning comeback, the Tigers gave up one more run which brought the game to its eventual ending score of 12-8.

ADM ended the night with eight runs on 13 hits while suffering three errors and leaving nine runners left on base.

The Tigers will continue their two-game homestand today as they welcome in Gilbert for a home contest beginning at 7:30 p.m.