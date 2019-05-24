Following an offensive explosion Wednesday night, the ADM baseball team engaged in their first defensive battle of the season Thursday night as they welcomed in Gilbert to Tiger Field.

Unfortunately for the hometown Tigers, they will still be searching for their first win of 2019 after falling 2-1.

ADM actually stuck first and obtained their first lead of 2019 right out of the gates as they collected a 1-0 lead following the first inning. After Spencer Collins and Joe Finnegan made their way on, Kaden Sutton delivered his second RBI of 2019 on a single to left field.

Those three hits made up the majority of what was a slow offensive night for the Tigers, collecting just five hits overall. While ADM had trouble finding their offense following the first inning, Gilbert managed to find their two runs in the fourth and fifth innings on a pair of RBI singles.

The offensive troubles hit ADM hard as they managed to make it on base just four times across the final six quarters of play.

Even though the offense didn’t provide much of a spark, the defense sure did as they limited Gilbert to just those two runs on a mere six hits. Jake Larson took the bump to start the contest and went five strong innings giving up just two runs on those six hits and walking five. Larson did have strong stuff as four batters went down swinging on strikeouts.

ADM will now take to the road for their first road and conference contest on Monday, May 28 as they travel to Perry. The varsity contest will commence with first pitch at 7:30 p.m.