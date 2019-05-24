It has been a season of perfection for the Class 4A top-ranked Waukee boys soccer team and on Friday, May 24, they continued that in dominating fashion with a 5-0 win over Des Moines Hoover in the sub-state final contest in Waukee.

It was a game with big implications but the Warriors played as calmly as possible and as a result, for the second straight season, they will grace the hallowed grounds of the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines for the state soccer tournament. All that was made possible by four second half goals to secure their 19th straight victory of the season. Despite a pair of shots on goal and a flurry of activity around the ten-yard box, the scoring action didn’t get started until just under six minutes remaining in the first half. Freshman CJ Coppola was the one to connect on the games first goal with his ninth of the season to put the Warriors up 1-0 heading into the halftime intermission.

It was a strong defensive first half for both teams that Waukee senior goalkeeper Wesley Sanders attributed to as finding their groove.

“We just had to find our rhythm and we did a little towards the end of the first half but for sure in the second half,” said Sanders. “As a defense, I couldn’t have been prouder of our guys throughout the entire game.”

The defensive stronghold continued on well into the second half as it took over 20 minutes before sophomore Blake Jones made his way inside the ten-yard box and side-stepped the ball into the back of the net for a 2-0 Waukee lead. Six minutes later, Gaurab Khadka bought into the scoring frenzy and began what was a strong night with a beauty of a goal. After having three Warriors inside the ten-yard box, the Hoover goalkeeper made his way out of the penalty box and thanks to a well-placed corner, Khadka deposited his first of two goals and gave Waukee a 3-0 lead.

The Warriors held full control of the midfield for the vast majority of the second half which was a significant factor in the win as described by Waukee head coach Carlos Acebey.

“Controlling the midfield will almost always help win you games and that’s what we did for the most part here tonight,” began Acebey. We wanted to make it so that the only way for them to score was directly and the guys did a good job of not allowing easy looks at the goal tonight.”

Waukee added extra cushion onto their lead with 15 minutes remaining with a long distance shot by Drew Brown. The long ball came from 20 yards out to give Waukee a 4-0 lead and to give Brown his second goal of the 2019 campaign. Less than 30 seconds later, after hovering around the ten-yard box for 20 straight seconds, Gaurab Khadka connected on his second goal of the season as well.

It marked five straight goals where the Warrior offensive attack held at least two players inside the penalty box ready to take the goal and coach Acebey spoke about that following the win.

“It’s a mindset more than anything else,” began Acebey. “We stress that in every practice. We know how we want to score and we won’t vary from that by just dumping a ball. We want everyone to contribute and we want to create multiple options and we did a good job of that.”

With reentrance into the state tournament, a lot of excitement fills the air for Waukee boys soccer, and for coach Acebey, it means a whole new era has arrived for the Warriors.

“For us, we don’t have that rich history recently of making it to state consistently and haven’t been able to do so since well before I was here and back when we were in a different class,” said Acebey. “So to say that we’ve done that two years in a row now is a great feeling. We’ve made it a point that this is something we’ve wanted and to not settle for anything less.”

The Warriors do not know who they will play just yet as they are the first state qualifier but no matter who Waukee will face, coach Acebey talked about having the right mindset in place.

“We probably more than anyone should know that once you make it to state, it doesn’t matter what seed you are,” started Acebey. “You’ve got to go out there and play and give it 100 percent just like we did last year.”

Waukee will officially take on their sixth state tournament appearance.

“Even with goals beyond just making it to state, it’s a big deal because only so many teams make it and we can once again label ourselves as one of the eight best teams in the state,” said Wesley Sanders.