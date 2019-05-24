The Van Meter baseball team began their 2019 season in Ogden Thursday night where they entered a Bulldog squared battle, splitting the doubleheader.

The second-ranked Bulldogs took their win 5-4 while not able to plate across the run in a 3-0 loss in the other contest. In their win, the Bulldogs had to overcome a 3-0 deficit through three innings. That was before the Bulldogs posted a four-run bottom of the fourth. Ogden managed to even up the contest by plating a run in the sixth and with neither team able to plate a game-winning run in the seventh, the contest went into extra innings.

The extra-inning fun didn’t last long as Van Meter took the game in the bottom of the eight to take the win 5-4. The Bulldogs collected nine hits in the game with two doubles while stingy on the base paths as well with three stolen bases. Catcher Bryce Cole had the best time in that game going a perfect 3-for-3 with a double and a walk. On the mound, Anthony Potthoff did the honors tossing 96 pitches through six innings of work, tossing four strikeouts and allowing just three walks. Potthoff surrendered three earned runs for his outing.

In Van Meter’s first loss of the season, the Bulldogs were shut out 3-0, the first time Van Meter hasn’t been able to score a run in 17 games dating back to last season. The offense was quite limited with just two hits across seven innings. Those two hits were credited to junior Cody Coffman and junior Kolby Booge. On the mound, Zach Pleggenkuhle did all he could to help his cause with a career-high 13 strikeouts through six innings pitched. The sophomore allowed just four hits and two earned runs while walking just one batter.

Van Meter will be on the road yet again tomorrow as they travel to Coon Rapids-Bayard Secondary School for a non-conference battle with Coon Rapids-Bayard.