The Van Meter girls softball team continued their season Thursday night in Ogden as the battled a doubleheader with the West Central Activities Conference’s other Bulldogs squad.

It was a straight split for Van Meter who fell in their first contest by an 11-3 margin while turning on the offense in game two for a 10-6 win.

In game one, the Bulldogs captured fell behind early to a high powered Ogden offense, powered by a grand slam, who began 4-0 after two innings and 5-2 after three innings. Ogden tacked on six more runs before Van Meter added on their third and final run for the eventual 11-3 final. Junior Denali Walker did the offensive honors for Ogden as well as the pitching honors, limiting Van Meter to six hits and three runs

Offensively, senior leader Meagan Blomgren drove in all three runs for Van Meter. Her first time plating runs came from a two-run home run in the third that cut the Ogden lead to 4-2. Maia Abrahamson and Shea Rhodes added in a single and a run each

In game number two, it was Van Meter to break out the big offense posting up ten hits for ten runs despite a three-error contest. It was early offense that helped the Bulldogs out the most beginning with an RBI single by Abby Archer in the first inning Meagan Blomgren touched up her second homer in as many days with a three-run blast in the second inning to give Van Meter a 6-0 lead early. The Bulldogs tacked on one more in the third before Ogden decreased the lead with a three-run bottom of the third. Van Meter limited Ogden to just two more runs the rest of the way while adding three more insurance runs in the fourth and fifth innings capped off by a Haley Forret RBI single in the fifth inning. Overall, four batters for Van Meter captured multi-hit games including Forrett, Shea Rhodes, Meagan Blomgren, and Abby Archer.

Haley Forret performed double duty as she also took to the circle for Van Meter, dishing out three strikeouts through four and one-third innings. Molly Blomgren rounded out the game with over two innings of work.

The Bulldogs now yield a 2-1 overall record and will be back in action tonight as they take on Harlan at Winterset High School.