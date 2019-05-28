HUXLEY - Ballard scored in bunches against Webster City in the Class 2A regional quarterfinals of girls’ soccer May 23, walloping the Lynx by a 10-0 score at Rich Strouse Field in Huxley.

The Bombers scored three goals in the first 12 minutes and added three more scores later in the half, with the final two goals coming just over a minute apart. In the second half, Ballard scored three times in 1 ½ minutes to end the game early on account of the 10-goal mercy rule.

“We came out really strong,” Ballard freshman forward Brooke Loewe said. “We were ready to play.”

Loewe finished the game with a hat-trick. She scored twice in the first half and added Ballard’s first goal of the second half.

“It was the whole team really,” Loewe said. “I couldn’t have done it without them.”

Great teamwork was the key for Ballard. Seven different players scored for the Bombers.

“We moved the ball really well tonight and we had good communication,” Ballard’s Meg Rietz said. “We also had good footwork as a team.”

Rietz helped get the ball rolling with a couple of goals in the opening six minutes of play. Karlee Emerson scored once in the first half and Sydney Halverson chipped in one goal.

Shortly after Loewe’s goal in the second half, Ballard cleared the bench. Avery Anderson, Sesley Holland and Emily Johnson each found the net and it only took them 1:29 to cover the three goals and end the game early.

Olivia Dee had two assists and Kerrigan Boock, Hailey Cole and Loewe each added one apiece. Sierra Knight had one save at keeper.

The victory put Ballard at 7-8-1.

Ballard 10, Webster City 0

B 6 4 - 10

WC 0 0 - 0

Scoring

First half

B - Meg Rietz, 2:00.

B - Rietz, 5:45.

B - Brooke Loewe, 11:48.

B - Sydney Halverson, 19:45.

B - Karlee Emerson, 32:15.

B - Loewe, 33:33.

Second half

B - Loewe 42:57.

B - Avery Anderson, 54:58.

B - Sesley Holland, 55:45.

B - Emily Johnson, 56:27.