The Burlington High School softball team opened its season Tuesday night, eight days after the official opening night of the season.

Despite the relatively late start, junior catcher Lydia Allen-Barnes already looked in midseason form.

Allen-Barnes went a combined 4-for-6, scored three runs, drove in three runs and slugged a pair of home runs, leading Class 4A's 13th-ranked Burlington to a 10-0, 4-0 sweep of West Burlington-Notre Dame at The Turf.

Ironically, the games were moved inside The Turf to avoid inclement weather outside, yet the first game was delayed nearly 15 minutes when high winds shook the bubble so hard the lights were swaying.

While the violent storm outside The Turf had plenty of lightning, Allen-Barnes provided all the thunder inside The Turf.

"I've been ready all season for this. It's very encouraging. I'm ready for the rest of the season. I hope it stays like that. You can't have every day where you're on like that," Allen-Barnes said. "I was kind of surprised. I was very on tonight. I had four hits and a couple walks. I was very proud of myself."

"It was important for us to get on the field, play some innings and see where we're at. Overall I'm pretty pleased with the outcome of these first two games," BHS coach Larry Heath said.

BHS (2-0) took advantage of an uncharacteristically wild WB-ND eighth-grade pitcher Lauren Summers in the opener. Summers walked three batters and hit three in the first inning, allowing the Grayhounds to race to a quick 3-0 lead.

That would be all the support BHS sophomore pitcher Adessa Brandenburg would need. She silenced WB-ND (2-3), allowing just two hits while fanning seven in five innings.

"These games against West Burlington are always very difficult because in the situation being the bigger school, there's more pressure on us to win the game," Heath said. "We were disciplined early, got some walks and Summers hit a couple batters and got frustrated a little bit. That helped us out quite a bit. Then we got some timely hits to kind of break the game open by Mehaffy and Brandenburg and we scored four runs. That was pretty important for us in the first game."

"I think we were a little uptight. I'm not sure why. It got away from us. We made too many mistakes, put too many people on. Take away that first inning and maybe we still have a chance. We kind of dug ourselves a hole there too deep," WB-ND coach David Oleson said.

BHS broke the game open with five runs in the fifth, sending 11 batters to the plate. Bryanna Mehaffy had a two-run double, Brandenburg helped her own cause with a two-run single and Allen-Barnes had a solo home run to highlight the uprising.

"We still put the ball in play and had runners in scoring position. Those were the good takeaways. I asked the girls what they thought were the positive things to come out of this and they really think they started talking better tonight. This is still early. This is why I schedule these games, especially with Burlington. It lets us know where we're at. We're pretty decent, but you just can't make mistakes and put people on," Oleson said.

WB-ND had chances to score in each of the first three innings of the nightcap. BHS senior pitcher Makaylin Powers, who was ill with a sinus infection, managed to wriggle out of each jam when the Lady Falcons had a runner on third base.

"Our team is very stubborn with runners, so we usually get out of pickles very easily. We know how to handle those situations and get the job done," Powers said.

"We had our chances, we just couldn't capitalize," Oleson said. "We could not get the key hits. That just comes from confidence and being in that situation, especially against a tough team. A lot of these girls have played against each other for quite a while in offseason ball. Some of them even played on the same team."

The Grayhounds scored a run in each of the first two innings, including a sacrifice fly by Paige Yeager which drove in Brandenburg.

Once again, Allen-Barnes helped break the game open, this time in the sixth inning. Alivia Fawcett doubled to lead off the inning and Allen-Barnes followed with a towering home run to right-center field to give BHS a 4-0 lead.

"I didn't think it was going to go over, but it was gone. Out. I thought I was going to hit the fence, but it went over. I was happy about it," Allen-Barnes said.

"The second game we were kind of coasting along. I think Summer pitched a lot better in the second game. With Lydia hitting the home run I think that kind of took the air out for them and allowed us to go on. Makaylin was able to finish the game out with a shutout," Heath said.

"We know what we want. We're very excited. Throughout the whole year we're pressing in our head, 'We want state. We want state.' That's our goal and I think we're going to make it," Powers said. "It lets us know that we can do this and we're not going to be easy to beat this year. We're going to come out fighting. We have a drive. We have a want. We're going to have a great season. I can feel it."

"We'll take it, use it, mature from it hopefully and go on," Oleson said. "I'm really proud of the girls. I thought after the first couple innings of the first game they really battled back. I'm really proud of them."

FIRST GAME

Burlington;300;25;—;10;6;0

WB-ND;000;00;—;0;2;1

WP — Adessa Brandenburg (1-0). LP — Lauren Summers (2-2). Leading hitters — Burlington: Lydia Allen-Barnes 2-3, Bryanna Mehaffy 2-4, Brandenburg 2-4. 2B — Mehaffy. HR — Allen-Barnes. RBI — Burlington: Mehaffy 2, Brandenburg 2, Alivia Fawcett 1, Allen-Barnes 1, Carley McGinity 1, Makenzie Blythe 1, Megan Topping 1.

SECOND GAME

Burlington;110;002;0;—;4;7;0

WB-ND;000;000;0;—;0;4;2

WP — Makaylin Powers (1-0). LP — Summers (2-3). Leading hitters — Burlington: Powers 3-4, Fawcett 2-3, Allen-Barnes 2-3. West Burlington-Notre Dame: Makenna Davis 2-2. 2B — Fawcett. HR — Allen-Barnes. RBI — Burlington: Allen-Barnes 2, Paige Yeager 1.

Records: Burlington 2-0, West Burlington-Notre Dame 2-3.