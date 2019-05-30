In the efforts to repeat as state champions, the Van Meter girls golf team fell just short, finishing sixth out of the ten team field at the Ames Golf & Country Club.

New Hampton captured the state meet crown with a team total of 86-over total of 662 while the Bulldogs finished with a 183-over par total of 759. Van Meter found themselves in fifth place with a team total of 377. The Bulldogs carded a total of 18 pars and four birdies. Twelve of those pars and one of those birdies came from Kylie Carey who paced day one for Van Meter with a mark of three-over-par 75. Carey also paced the Bulldogs in day two using a three birdie performance to overcome a double bogey off of hole number one for a similar outcome. Carey carded a front nine score of 38 and a back nine score of 37 for both rounds of play. For her efforts, the sophomore placed third out of the entire Class 2A 72 golfer field.

London Wille continued her great season and followed close behind Carey with a day one score of 82 and a day two score of 88. Wille carded at least one birdie across both days of action including day one where she was the only Bulldog to card a birdie on the par-four hole number 18. Wille’s day one score consisted of a front nine mark of 40 and a back nine score of 42 while her day two scores consisted of a front nine 45 and a back nine 43. Wille ended up placing 12th overall with a mark of 26-over-par 170.

The Bulldogs had three top 35 finishers including Shae Bernhardt who carded the third-best mark for Van Meter with a two-day score of 50-over-par 194. Bernhardt carded a par and a birdie across day one for an 18-hole total of 98. From there, things seemed to get easier as day two brought forth two pars across the front nine and a season-best four pars across the back nine for a day two score of 96.

The number four golfer on the scorecard varied both days with day one belonging to Lindsey Golwitzer who carded two nine-hole rounds of 61 for a day one total of 122. During day two, Daelynn Coppinger was the final counting score carding a front nine score of 61 followed by a back nine score of 62 for a total of 123 strokes for the meet. Golwitzer finished 64th overall with a grand total of 103-over-par 257 while Coppinger finished 66th with a mark of 266. Audrey Gruss was the final Bulldog golfer as she carded a two day total of 268.