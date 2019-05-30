They entered the Class 4A team state golf meet as the smallest school in the class yet the Dallas Center-Grimes girls golf team put up a performance just like any other school as they finished seventh at the state meet.

In the programs first ever trip to the state meet, the Fillies captured their seventh-place finish with a team score of 165-over-par mark of 733. Leading the way for the Fillies was Lydia Steier who struck for a 19th place finish after a two-day score of 27-over-par 169. Fourteen pars made up the two-day action for Steier. Day one included a front nine score of 42 and a back nine score of 40 which marked the best nine-hole stretch of the meet for the senior. The back nine seemed to be where Steier thrived the most as her day two back nine score equaled 41 consisting of three pars.

Aubree Klug was next up on the Fillie scorecard. Out of the three total birdies the Fillies acquired as a team, Klug earned two with the first coming on day one on hole nine while the second birdie came on the par-four hole twelve during day two. Klug’s day one consisted of a front nine 43 and a back nine 49 for a day one total of 92 strokes. Klug turned it up a notch during day two with a front nine score of 46 only to be outdone by a back nine score of 43.

Fellow Fillie Kaylin Petrak found herself placed in 42nd after a day one score of 97 and a day two score of 93 gave her a grand two-day total of 190. Emerson Kleis followed and was the final of the counting four scores for day one. In total, Kleis finished 45th out of 72 golfers after obtaining a 51-over-par score of 193. That included two front nine scores of 51 and 46 while carding back nine rounds of 50 and 46.

Annagrace Dalbey continued the scoring with a two day total of 69-over-par 211. She carded two pars and a birdie, the only Fillie to card a birdie on the front nine par-four hole six. That placed Dalbey in 59th place overall while Morgan Stork finished 66th with a total of 88-over-par 230.