In all the 17 plus years between the DC-G and Waukee baseball teams, fewer have been closer than what took place Wednesday, May 29 in Waukee.

The Mustangs took a road trip up to the land of the Warriors and battled in an extremely close seven-inning contest. Unfortunately for DC-G in the end, a late rally was not enough as the Mustangs fell 3-2.

The contest began with a big kick in the mouth for the Mustangs who watched Waukee open up a three-run lead following the bottom of the first. The Mustangs rallied back for one run in the top half of the second inning courtesy of an Isaac Boley solo shot but was unable to scramble another run for five more innings. On the other side of the coin, the Waukee bats, which began so hot cooled of tremendously following a tremendous outing by Garrett Anderson. The seniors night consisted of 74 pitches through five innings of work giving up just two earned runs on three hits, all while recording three strikeouts in the process. Aside from the first inning, it was a pitching recipe for success that began with dominating off-speed pitching.

“I came into the game just aiming to keep the ball down, get some fly outs, and keep us in the game,” began Anderson. “I trusted my catcher and really felt my slider and it worked out pretty well for me tonight.”

The Mustangs wouldn’t strike again until the seventh and final inning. It began with a Bryce Jermier single with a wild pitch advancing him to second. With two down and the last straw at hand, sophomore Caleb Dicken stepped up to the plate and delivered an RBI double to trim down the Warrior lead to one. Unfortunately, from there, a strikeout immediately after put the game at an end, giving the Mustangs their third loss of the season.

It was a game that never seemed out of reach and it was a game that gave a lot of optimism to head coach Byron Peyton following the finale.

“It was good to see our guys really compete late like that,” began Peyton. “We just couldn’t string together enough consecutive hits together to bring home enough offense tonight but still a lot of good things came out of this game.”

One of those good things was indeed the production by starting pitcher Garrett Anderson who was the ultimate first choice for coach Peyton going up against a tough hitting team in Waukee.

“Sometimes you are better off putting a guy like Garrett who’s more of an off-speed pitcher, in the game and that way you can better throw off the timing of a really good hitting team like Waukee,” said Peyton. “Garrett has put together two really great outings lately, it’s unfortunate that the offense couldn’t back him up because they’ve been two winning performances out of him.”

The Mustangs now drop to 1-3 on the year and will travel back home for their next contest which will be tonight against Winterset beginning with the JV contest at 5:30 p.m.