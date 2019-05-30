Another victory in the books and one step closer to making the state tournament for ADM girls soccer as they opened up the postseason with a 6-2 victory over visiting Ballard Wednesday night in Adel.

The Tiger faced a Bombers squadron that had bested Webster City by a 10-0 decision in round one and by the looks of how things went within the first ten minutes, it seemed like a pure dog fight was ahead. Both teams roared to a goal each within the first ten minutes of play. ADM sophomore Abby Gonzalez did the honors of scoring the first two goals for the Tigers, the second of which gave ADM a 2-1 lead with 26 minutes remaining in the first half.

Aside from the first goal from Ballard, it was pretty much all ADM from there especially in the first half as they collected five first-half goals, one of the highest scoring marks in any one half for the Tigers this season. It was a game in which the Tigers had control of nearly every aspect of the game including spacing. More time than not, Ballard’s offensive and defensive attacks were well off to one side and thrown off rhythm, something Tiger head coach Kelsey Dolder spoke about after the win.

“We were well organized and stayed organized throughout the game, really keyed in on some of their goal scorers,” began Dolder. “Offensively we did a great job utilizing the width of the field and with them giving us the wide looks we capitalized on that.”

The third goal for ADM came via a Zoie Vaught assist to Abby Gonzalez who then took the ball unassisted 50 yards to drop in her fifth goal of the 2019 campaign. That newly minted 3-1 advantage would have been enough to claim victory but the Tigers kept on and thanks to more of a big night from Abby Gonzalez, she added in an assist to her resume and helped ADM advance to a 4-1 lead. Gonzalez officially ended the game with two goals, one assist, and four points.

Ashlyn Watt tacked on another goal with 17 minutes remaining in the first half off of a stellar corner kick by Delaney Barton. It was such a well-constructed play that it had everyone talking including coach Dolder who spoke about the pinpoint accuracy of the corner kick by Barton.

“We’ve worked really hard with her on corner kicks this year and it’s really paying off this year,” began Dolder. “She has the leg power to get it anywhere she wants it to go and her striking technique is one of the best I’ve seen in quite some time. All that allows her to be so good with her corner kicks.”

ADM then took to the half up 5-1 and made it 6-1 in the second half off of Ashlyn Watt’s third hat trick of the season scoring her third goal of the game with 20:22 left in regulation. Ballard did connect on a late-game goal for their second of the game but by then the game was in hand, giving ADM their 16th win of the season.

The Tiger are now one step closer to the state tournament with the win. They will now await to face conference foe Perry in the sub-state final on June 3rd in Adel, beginning at 6 p.m.