The Class 4A reigning champs were back at it looking for a repeat crown as the Waukee girls golf team descended on Coldwater Links Golf Course.

Unfortunately for the Warriors as a team, their quest for a second straight crown fell short as they finished in third with a two-day total of 668. Only two teams bested the likes of Waukee including Bettendorf who finished second with a score of 656 and West Des Moines Valley who crowned themselves state champs with a team score of 63-over-par 631.

The Warriors did place three inside the top 25, highlighted by senior Brooke Boardman who carded a two day total of eight-over-par 150, loosing out to Rylee Heryford of Newton via card back. Boardman carded a top-five birdie mark with five birdies earned. In total, Boardman totaled just as many bogies as she did birdies and was one of the best in the Class 4A 72 golfer field. That consisted of 14 pars across day one including a miraculous front nine where Boardman carded a three-under-par score of 33. In perhaps one of the best 18 holes of the season, the future University of Kansas star suffered just one bogey across the entire first day, ending with a two-under-par mark of 69.

Day two was more of a challenge for Boardman who suffered a quadruple bogey on hole one and ended the day with two more double bogies on top of four bogies. She ended day two with one of her worst 18 hole scores of the season carding an 81.

The second of three top 25 finishers for Waukee included Jessey Wyzgowski who placed 20th overall with a 28-over-par mark of 170. Wyzgowski was the only Warrior to card a birdie on hole 15 across both days of action and it came on day one. Wyzgowski carded a front nine score of 45 and used a pair of birdies across the back nine for a 37, one of her lowest nine-hole scores of the season. Day two for Jessey witnessed eight total pars equaling a 44 on the front nine and a 44 across the back nine as well.

Following Wyzgowski was Meghan Doherty who was right on her heels with a 30-over-par mark of 172 across her two-day golfing journey. Doherty’s best round came during day one where six pars across the back nine helped in earning one of her best nine-hole scores of the season at four-over-par 39. Overall, Doherty placed 21st out of 72 state meet golfers. Elle Kramer was next up on the Warrior score card producing a 34-over-par score of 176. Both days ended in 18-hole rounds of 88 which included eleven pars and one birdie. The best nine-hole stretch for Kramer came across the back nine during day one where she strung four straight pars together to card one of her better nine-hole scores of the season at 40. The back nine seemed to be where Kramer thrived the most and it’s where she earned her lone birdie of the day on the par four hole 13.

Following Kramer was Megan Seiler who’s two-day golfing action yielded a 51st place finish with a score of 55-over-par 197. That included a day one score of 104 and a day two score of 93. Emalee Andrews rounded out Waukee’s scoring as a day one score of 108 and a day two score of 99 for a two day total of 207.