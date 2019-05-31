The magical season that was for Dallas Center-Grimes boys soccer just wasn’t meant to continue on as the Mustangs fell in the opening round of the state soccer tournament Friday, May 31.

Within the confines of the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines, the Mustangs were presented with a rematch against non-conference foe Gilbert and unfortunately fell by a 2-0 score. The loss marked just the third time all season long where DC-G suffered a shutout loss and it game against a Gilbert squad whom the Mustangs had bested earlier in the season by a 2-1 margin.

The game felt truly defensive in nature as it took a lot of difficulties for both teams to get much of a look at their opponents’ goals during the first half. The Mustangs themselves found only a trio of shots on goal in the first half but held up strong defensively and as a result, both teams took to the halftime break all knotted up at 0-0.

The second half is where things started to unravel for the Mustangs beginning in the 62nd minute as Gilbert connected on the games first goal and took a quick 1-0 lead over the Mustangs. The Tigers made it a two-goal lead following a nice corner kick that four a Gilbert offensive member and from there the ball was deposited into the back of the Mustang goal.

The Mustangs came into the game with one of the better defenses in the tournament but still, the strong offensive attack ended up wearing DC-G down as head coach Collin Lane spoke about following the game.

“We knew Gilbert was a high ball possession type team who loves to spread things out to their wings,” began Lane. “We just couldn’t limit them enough so with how often they were inside our 20, it was only a matter of time before they go onto the scoreboard.”

It marked an unfortunate ending to what was not just a strong season by the team individual but by the group of 12 seniors. All 12 had some hand in shaping what was a very well rounded team.

“These seniors have meant the world to this team, said head coach Collin Lane fighting back tears. “All the work they have put into this team have been phenomenal and it’s really unfortunate that we can’t give them anymore for their contributions. I can’t thank these seniors enough for what they’ve done, they’ve been such a strong part to this team.”

The Mustangs will now officially dismount their 2019 season with a mark of 14-5 for their overall record. It marks just the second time in five years that the Mustangs garnered a season with at least 14 wins or more.