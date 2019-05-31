It has been a storybook season for North Polk Junior Evan Moon. Moon is the Comets’ #1 tennis player. Anyone who follows high school tennis knows about him. He sailed through the regular season with a perfect 22-0 match record. It is very likely that record would have been even better if not for the extremely wet spring we have experienced, which caused several cancelled meets. That record reflects an incredible game record of 220 wins and only 22 losses. He did not lose a set in the regular season. Comet assistant coach Mark Felderman is a veteran of many tennis seasons. Felderman commented, “I’ve seen a lot of players, but going into this year’s state championships, Evan was the best player I ever saw.”

Battling illness as much as opponents, Evan competed in the Boone District Tournament — defeating challengers from Webster City, Saydel, Ballard and Boone. The North Polk Comets advanced as a team to substate, facing rival Boone. Evan won that match over Conner Patterson, 6-1, 6-0, though Boone won the meet.

Carrying a now perfect 27-0 record, the junior’s next challenge was the Iowa High School Championships in Waterloo on May 24 and 25. Rains forced the first round of the contest inside at the Blackhawk Tennis Club. There Evan defeated Sam Avery, a senior from Fort Madison, by scores of 6-1 and 6-1. The skies broke up and the second round was played outside at Byrnes Park, a beautiful facility in Waterloo. As you might expect, the second round brought a tougher assignment in the form of Reed Miller, who plays for St. Albert’s of Council Bluffs. Moon prevailed by scores of 6-3 and 6-4.

Saturday morning brought bright sunshine and high hopes for the four remaining players. At 10 a.m., Evan took the court against a very good netter from Dubuque Wahlert, sophomore Charlie Fair. Fair played a very competitive match but in the end bowed to Evan by scores of 6-3 and 6-2.

This set up the afternoon match that everyone was anticipating between the tournament’s top seeded players — #2 Evan Moon and #1 Cameron Luhring of Aplington-Parkersburg. With less than 40 miles between Parkersburg and Waterloo, there was a decided advantage in the number of supporters for Luhring, but there were many there cheering on Moon as well. Evan played very well, but in the end Luhring was crowned the champion, winning the match, 6-1, 6-0. Comet Head Coach Bill Taylor assessed the state tournament by saying, “I felt that he controlled the matches against the first three opponents he played. The player from A-P was no average player, and we had trouble figuring out what his weaknesses were and were not able to attack those weak points.”

After the meet, Evan expressed his gratitude for all the support he had, “I really appreciate the support of my coaches, the fans, my teammates throughout the season and here in Waterloo. It has been a great season, getting to play so many really good opponents.” Moon went on, “I really have to especially thank my grandparents, who never missed a game; and my parents and my brothers for their unwavering support.”

Coach Taylor was pleased with season, saying, “As his coach, I am extremely proud of what he and his teammates achieved this year.”

It was a storybook season, but his senior season is yet to come!