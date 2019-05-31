A four-goal contest spelled victory for the Dallas Center-Grimes girls soccer team Wednesday, May 29 as they bested conference foe Newton by a 4-0 final.

In picking up their 12th win of the season, three Fillies captured at least one goal for the contest. On the defensive end, the Fillies did not allow a Newton team that averaged nearly three goals per contest entering the day. It was an overall sound performance with impressive performances on both sides.

“It was probably one of our best overall performances we’ve had so far this season,” began head coach Dan James. “We were very efficient on both sides and we did a great job at transitioning from offense to defense and vice-versa.”

Offensively, the scoring was divided up among three scorers including Zoey Chumbley, Corryn Wiggins, and freshman phenom Avery Korsching who posted two goals. Korsching with those two goals now yields a team-leading eight goals. She continued to show what coach James has seen since the beginning of the season.

“We had an idea before the season that she would be a vital part of this team but once the season began I could tell that she’d be even bigger if not this team’s best offensive weapons,” began James. “She really took advantage of any opening Newton gave her and her ability to see the field clearly aided in her goal scoring.”

Just as impressive was the defensive performance that helped DC-G earn their eighth shutout win of the season.

“The big thing with the defense tonight was the aggressiveness,” started James. “They really turned it up and didn’t give Newton a chance to get into a rhythm early and kept with it.”

The win itself was big but it was even bigger for the Fillies who, earlier in the season captured their first conference crown since 2015, as it earned some much-needed closure.

“We had our final conference game rained out so it didn’t feel like it was truly a conference title for us,” stated James. “Then we got the chance to take on Newton again and the win really felt like closure for us. We’ve beaten big teams like Pella and Norwalk and never lost a conference game and this felt extra special because we now get to move on.”

The Fillies will now take to the sub-state final where they will battle Raccoon River Conference foe Bondurant-Farrar which will begin June 3 at 6 p.m. from DC-G Stadium.