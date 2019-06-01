Central Lee High School sent 22 batters to the plate in the top of the fourth inning, scoring 19 runs, and defeated West Burlington 19-0 in a Southeast Iowa Superconference South Division baseball game at West Burlington Friday night.

The game was called after four innings via the mercy rule. Walks and West Burlington errors contributed to the Hawks' outburst in the fourth.

Central Lee's Tyler Hopp, KJ Skow, Alex Sandoval and Matt Marlin each had two hits. Jadon Hawk was the winning pitcher. Cordell Scarborough led West Burlington with a double. Ty Hill suffered the loss on the mound.

West Burlington (0-6) hosts Danville in a South Division game Monday. Central Lee (3-1) hosts Cardinal Tuesday.

ASSUMPTION 10-18, BURLINGTON 0-2: Two Assumption pitchers limited the Grayhounds to two hits in a Mississippi Athletic Conference game at Burlington.

Jayson Willers, Nate Shlichting and Tyler Kulhanek each had two hits for Assumption. Nick Gottilla was the winning pitcher, giving up two hits and three walks while striking out 12 in six innings.

Taylor Bunton and Jacob Zahner each singled for Burlington. Mason Fort was the losing pitcher.

Burlington (1-2) plays Ankeny and North Polk at Ankeny today. Assumption improved to 4-2.

CARDINAL 11, NEW LONDON 1: The Comets topped New London in four and one-half innings at Eldon.

Seth Bailey went 2-for-3 for New London. Kooper Schulte drove the New London run home.

New London (0-3) plays at Notre Dame Monday. Cardinal is 3-1.

PREP SOFTBALL

WB-ND 1, CENTRAL LEE 0: Morgan Flowers' bases-loaded single in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted West Burlington-Notre Dame to a walk-off win in a SEI Superconference South Division softball game at West Burlington.

The game was originally scheduled to be played at Donnellson, but due to wet field conditions was moved to West Burlington.

The Falcons had four straight singles in the seventh with Flowers providing the clincher. Addy Kellen led WB-ND with a 3-for-3 outing. Eighth grader Lauren Summers (4-3) was the winning pitcher, striking out 13 Hawks in seven innings. Central Lee freshman Meghan Hopp took the loss.

WB-ND (4-3) plays Pella and Oskaloosa at Oskaloosa today. Central Lee (0-4) hosts Cardinal Tuesday.

NO. 5 WILTON 6, FORT MADISON 1: The fifth-ranked (Class 2A) Beavers never trailed in picking up a non-conference win over Fort Madison at Wilton.

Kortney Drake led Wilton and all hitters with three hits, three runs and an RBI in four at-bats. Chloe Wells doubled, homered and drove in three runs in four trips and the Beavers' Emily Coss went 2-for-3. Mila Johnson was the winning pitcher.

Jassmine Bass paced Fort Madison with a single and a triple. Ivy Geerdes hit a solo home run. Cassie Powers was the losing pitcher.

Fort Madison (1-3) hosts Fairfield Monday in a Southeast Conference doubleheader. Wilton is 4-3.

WINFIELD-MOUNT UNION 10, COLUMBUS 0: The Wolves blanked Columbus in a SEI Superconference North Division game at Columbus Junction.

Winfield-Mount Union (3-1) hosts Highland Monday. Columbus (1-5) plays Cardinal at Eldon Monday.

HIGHLAND 4, WAPELLO 2: The Huskies edged Wapello in a North Division game at Riverside.

Mady Reid went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Wapello. Anessa Noa was the losing pitcher.

Wapello (2-3) plays Northeast and Anamosa at Tipton today. Highland is 3-1.

LONE TREE 10, MEDIAPOLIS 4: Abby Buckman had three singles, two runs and three RBIs to lead the Lions to a North Division win at Lone Tree.

Jayde Eberhardt, Hallie Mohr and Catie Messer each had two hits for Mediapolis. Mohr, Eberhardt and the Bullettes' Mackenna Bandy each had a double.

Mediapolis (0-4) plays Centerville and South Tama at Centerville today. Lone Tree is 1-2.

GIRLS SOCCER

NO. 1 ASSUMPTION 10, COLUMBUS 0: The No. 1 ranked Knights blanked Columbus in the Class 1A, Region 8 semifinals at Davenport.

Lauren Herrig, Carly King and Livy Lansing scored two goals each for Assumption. Kaitlynn Ballenger, Jade Jackson, Aubree Langan and Sam Scodeller scored one goal each. Sully Kelly had three assists.

Assumption (16-1) will host Iowa City Regina (8-10) Monday in the regional championship match. That winner advances to the state tournament June 6-8 at Des Moines.

Columbus ended its season at 7-7.