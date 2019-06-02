In another dominating effort, the Waukee boys soccer team punched their second straight trip to the state tournament finale in a 2018 finals rematch with Bettendorf.

Within the confines of the Cownie Soccer Complex to begin the month of June on Saturday, June 1, the Warriors scored to second-half goals to put the game away in a 3-0 win. With the win, the Warriors became just the third team since 2013 to win by shutout in both the quarter-final and semi-final rounds en route to a state final berth.

The action began in the 25th minute of action after a flurry of activity surrounding the Bettendorf goal when sophomore Will King dropped in his sixth goal of the season to give Waukee the 1-0 lead.

That score would hold through the halftime break courtesy of a great defensive performance from both teams. Wesley Sanders had to vacate the penalty box just twice in that first half.

The second half provided even more lockdown defense by the Warrior backfield and even more scoring by the Waukee offense. Max McLaughlin picked up his ninth assist for the year on a delivery to Niko Madrigal who netted his sixth goal of the 2019 campaign. That came 12 minutes into the second half and gave the Warriors a 2-0 lead. As has been the case most of the season, a Warrior game just wouldn’t be complete without some sort of production from junior phenom Edi Cokovic who officially put the game away with a right side goal from his left foot to give Waukee a 3-0 lead with 25:57 left in regulation.

The win now gives Waukee their 17th total shoutout win and sixth straight shutout victory. Waukee now yields a 21-0 record and will seek to become just the first team in three seasons to go unblemished in their season record. To do that they will have to get through nine-time champion Iowa City West in the state final game Tuesday, June 4 beginning at 5 p.m.