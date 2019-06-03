Not even mother nature could stop the Class 2A third-ranked Dallas Center-Grimes girls soccer team from punching a repeat ticket to the state tournament Monday night with a 3-1 victory over Bondurant-Farrar.

Strong midfield play helped to secure a shutout through the first half and hand the Fillies a second straight victory over the Blue Jays. In the start of what would be a very strong night for Avery Korsching, the freshman phenom deposited her first of two goals scored with a shot from 15 yards out on the left side of the net at the 12-minute mark. That began the scoring for the night and gave the Fillies a quick 1-0 lead. From there the Fillies would keep hold of the first half and not let the Blue Jays earn even a taste of a goal and highlighted what head coach Dan James spoke about following the contest.

“This defense continued to be absolutely solid and repeated the same strong defensive performance as the last time we played them which is an extremely difficult task to accomplish,” said James. “Emma Anugs, Rosenbeack, Cunningham, those three just seem to be able to lock teams down right now and keep us in every game no matter what.”

The defense played so well that Fillie goalkeeper Dakota Miles exited the penalty box just three times throughout the entire first half.

The first half also highlighted some of the hard work put forth in preparation for this contest.

“From the first time we played them we really worked the inside a lot,” began Korsching. “They have really talented girls in the middle who can get the ball over our goalie with how strong they are so to focus in on controlling the midfield was a big emphasis today.”

The efforts sure paid off in the first half as the Fillies held the advantage 1-0 heading into the intermission break. Once the halftime portion was over, it did not take long before the Fillies would strike again as just 38 second into the second half, on a nice touch in by Zoey Chumbley, the Fillies broke through for a 2-0 lead and a goal that would eventually turn out to be a huge momentum changer.

More defensive dominance would ensue as the rain started to come down in buckets, making it extremely hard for first-year goalkeeper Dakota Miles yet the senior managed a near-perfect night, something that Miles herself spoke about following the win.

“It was a real challenge with the rain making the ball so slick which made it hard to grab it,” said Miles. “It was a game where I just had to slap it down and just get it down any way I could and then grab it.”

Never-the-less the senior goalkeeper did just that and allowed the Fillies to set themselves up perfectly to put the game away late. Despite Bondurant-Farrar cutting the lead in half following the 35:40 mark left in regulation, freshman Avery Korsching helped to answer back with a beauty of a second goal with seven minutes left in regulation to put the Fillies up on top 3-1. After earning the air-ball near the 50-yard line, Korsching juked one defender and sprinted down nearly the entire half of the field before outpacing yet another defender, and depositing her tenth goal of the 2019 campaign.

“She’s had a couple of breakaways over the past few weeks and she’s taken the shot too early so today she was more composed and today she did that by working around the opponents which is something we’ve talked a lot about before today’s game,” started James. “She’s got that blow by you speed, she’s going to get those types of opportunities and the word of the day or season is composure with her and tonight, it resulted in two goals.”

The victory officially gives the Fillies their second straight state tournament appearance and the 11th overall in program history. What has been a brief time away from conference play will officially end as DC-G’s first state tournament round opponent will be none other than sixth-ranked Pella. That Little Hawkeye Conference match-up will take place on field seven beginning at 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 6.