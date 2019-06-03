The ADM baseball team was in action this past weekend as they took to the road to take on Coon Rapids-Bayard and Pleasantville.

The Tigers bested Pleasantville 7-4 while besting Coon Rapids-Bayard by a 10-1 final. ADM totaled 22 hits through 58 at-bats over the weekend as the Tigers totaled 17 runs in all.

Against Coon Rapids, ADM’s quick 5-1 lead after the second inning was matched by a five-run bottom of the fifth to eventually seal the win 10-1. Pitching miscues gave ADM three of their four first-inning runs while a fielding error by Coon Rapids-Bayard plated the fourth run. Two of Joe Finnegan’s at-bats produced hits, the second, which came in the second inning, drove in Chase Anderson for the 5-1 lead. With runners on second and third, Logan Crannell kicked off the five-run fifth inning with an RBI on a fielders choice followed by a Cole Williamson RBI single, and a two-RBI double by Chase Anderson. All nine Tiger batters took a hack during that big fifth inning.

On the mound, the Tigers were near dominant beginning with Zach Fuller who went five strong innings giving up just one hit and four walks while delivering four strikeouts. Fuller picked up the win while Joe Finnegan came in and produced two strong innings giving up just two walks and dishing out five strikeouts.

It was a closer contest in the match-up with Pleasantville. The Tigers produced eleven hits and produced yet another four-run first inning. This time, it was RBI singles from Zach Fuller, Jake Larson, and Cole Williamson along with a Pleasantville error that produced the 4-0 early deficit. Pleasantville tied up the game at 4-4 with one run across the bottom of the first and a three-spot across the bottom of the second. From there though, the Tigers did not allow another Pleasantville run while taking the official lead in the fourth inning off of an RBI ground-out by Grant Garton. The Tigers picked up the final two runs of the contest on a sacrifice fly by Jordan Green and an RBI single by Kaden Sutton, his sixth of the season.

On the mound, Cole Williamson delivered five innings of strong work and picked up the win by allowing just two hits, no earned runs, and just one walk while striking out five.

Next up for the Tigers will be a conference match-up against Winterset this evening with first pitch set for 7:30 p.m.