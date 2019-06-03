The top Class 4A team in the state kept on with their early winning streak as the ADM softball squad bested conference foe Perry by a 10-0 final.

Within the confines of Perry, the Tigers got out to a quick 4-0 start following a big first inning offensive surge. Five more runs would cross the plate across the final two innings for a 9-0 lead and then finished off the contest with one more run in the fifth to end the contest early 10-0.

Those ten runs came across from 13 hits made up of three doubles and one triple while stealing one base and walking twice.

Five Tiger batters earned multi-hit contests including Olivia Tollari who clobbered three hits in three at-bats and produced one RBI in the process. Abbie Hlas brought the most productivity of any batter as her two-for-three night included one double and one triple equaling six total RBI’s for the game. Juniors Sierra Wyant, Morgan Meyer, and Emily Hlas recorded two-hit games as well for the contest.

Inside the circle, Hlas threw just 65 pitches but was extremely efficient giving up just one walk, no earned runs, and just one hit while dishing out a season-high 13 strikeouts.

ADM, now with a 6-0 record, will battle 11th ranked Winterset tonight with first pitch set for 7:30 p.m.