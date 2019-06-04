The season hasn’t started off easy for the Bluejays. After a 12-0 loss to Carlisle on Monday, June 3, Perry falls deeper into the hole with an 0-5 record to start the 2019 campaign.

Through the same schedule last year, Perry stood at 2-5.

Senior Kaleb Olejniczak and junior Avery Meister were the lone duo to register a hit but the team as a whole also cut back on its strikeout rate. Carlisle’s Darek Tingle thew just two strikeouts on the night as the Bluejays got a majority of pitches into play, a major decrease from the seven Ks against ADM and the 18 thrown by Boone last week.

Still young in the season, Olejniczak brings his batting average up a couple notches to .384 while Meister broke his drought at the plate for his first hit of the year and marks a second-straight game getting on base.

Just as against ADM, the night was exponentially sped up with seven runs crossing in the second inning. It’s the fourth inning this year Perry has allowed four or more runs. The allowed runs were otherwise curbed, with shutting out Carlisle quickly in the third and allowing just one run in the first and fifth.

Still configuring the right structure at the mound, Perry sent out three pitchers between Keoghan West, Kato Dougan, and Kaden Boyer. Eight runs passed through on West’s watch before retiring for the night. Dougan and Boyer split the rest of the night, matching Carlisle’s strikeout and only allowed six more batters on base in three innings.

Perry travels to Bondurant-Farrar on Wednesday, June 5 who is also looking to get out of a slump as well after dropping the last three games.