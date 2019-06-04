Two big innings vaulted the Dallas Center-Grimes softball team to their fifth victory of the season in an 8-0 rout over conference foe Grinnell Monday, June 3 in Dallas Center.

The Fillies jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead following the second inning which they followed up with a one-run fourth inning and a four-run fifth inning for the 8 runs scored. Meanwhile, Fillie pitcher Lani Gannon sent the full seven innings giving up just two hits and three walks while striking out four and allowing no runs to cross the plate.

Back on the offensive side of things, efficiency seemed to be the best word to describe the Fillies as they collected those eight runs off of eight hits. Three of those eight hits came from junior Kamryn O’Brien who went a perfect 3-for-3 from the plate with one RBI on the night. Two Fillies collected a pair of RBI’s including catcher Molly Cooney and shortstop Kylie Merical who delivered a two-hit performance driving in the team’s only triple of the contest.

The Fillies now yield a record of 5-2 through seven games and will get right back into action as they host Oskaloosa in a doubleheader on Wednesday, June 5 with game one first pitch set for 5:30 p.m.