In one of their lowest scoring games of the season, the ADM girls soccer team punched their tickets to the 2019 state tournament in fitting fashion as they bested Perry by a 1-0 final Monday, June 3.

It was a purely defensive battle for both teams that was no more evident than the first half which ended in a 0-0 tie, one of the few times all season long where ADM did not touch up at least one goal in the first half.

The only bout of scoring action came in the second half and was delivered by none other than ADM’s leading scorer Ashlyn Watt. That goal was the team’s 65th goal of the season and delivered the teams sixth state tournament appearance in program history and third in the past four years. The Tiger defense produced the eleventh shutout of the season.

For their efforts, the Tigers captured the top seed in the Class 2A tournament an on Thursday, June 6 at 1:30 p.m. they will take on the eighth seed in Notre Dame/WB/Danville.