In a second-half surge, the Waukee girls soccer team collected their repeat ticket to the state tournament with a 3-0 win over Council Bluffs Jefferson in sub-state final action Monday, June 3 in Waukee.

The Warriors came into the contest as the top school in Class 3A having suffered just two losses to Iowa based high schools all season long. It’s been well over ten years since Waukee battled Council Bluffs Jefferson and once they did battle, it was a first-half defensive battle. Both teams fell scoreless as the first forty minutes of play came to a close.

From there the scoring frenzy would begin courtesy of Jori Nieman who delivered on back-to-back goals early on in the second half courtesy of assists from senior Allie Williams and junior Kelly Biscoglia. Those two goals landed Nieman with 14 goals scored on the season, a mark that leads all Warrior scoring and ranks tied for first in the CIML-Iowa conference rankings. Nieman was very precise in her shooting on the night with an overall shot percentage of 66 percent while perfect in shots on goal going a perfect two-for-two.

That set up the Warriors perfectly with a 2-0 lead heading into the later moments of the second half. The Warriors held control of the ball for the vast majority of the first half and well into the second half and it was owning the midfield that had a lot to do with it. All that even helped out with putting the game away for Waukee which they did thanks to freshman Brooklyn Woods late in the second half. The normally defensive sound Woods added an insurance tally, doing so from twenty yards out on a missile to put the Warriors up by a mark of 3-0.

With the clock ticking down to zero, the Warriors captured their 15th win of the season to capture their 12th state tournament appearance in school history. The shutout marked the tenth shutout victory of the season dished out by Waukee and third out of the last five contests. The Warriors, entering the state tournament at 15-3, will be the resounding overall top seed and they will take to the state tournament on Thursday, June 6 against eighth-seeded Pleasant Valley at 4 p.m.