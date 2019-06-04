The pursuit of perfection continues on for the Waukee baseball team after picking up their sixth and seventh wins of the season in a doubleheader sweep of Fort Dodge Monday night on the road.

The Warriors laid claim to two variations of winning from a 2-0 defensive battle to an 8-6 offensive shootout from Dodger Stadium in Fort Dodge.

In the defensive battle, the Warriors totaled just seven hits and scraped across one run in the top of the first with the second coming in the top of the sixth inning. Junior Jalen Martinez and senior Cole Kaufman did the honors of driving runs in for the game. Martinez went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI, and a stolen base while Kaufman also went 2-for-3 from the plate with one RBI.

On the mound, junior Jackson Payne picked up the win going just over five strong innings and delivering on a career-best nine strikeouts and just four walks while allowing just six hits and no runs to speak of.

The next game was quite the opposite with 12 more runs scored across both teams. The Warriors struck first with a three-run top of the second and after Fort Dodge answer with one run in the bottom half of the second, Waukee clobbered five runs in the fourth to bring the lead to an 8-1 advantage. From there it would be all defense as the Warriors held off a four-run seventh inning rally by the Dodgers to capture the sweep.

On the mound for game two, Cole Kaufman started things out and was assisted by fellow senior Augie Muenzenmay and Charlie Barry.

The Warriors are now a perfect 7-0 on the season with more action coming Wednesday, May 5 as they battle Ankeny Centennial on the road in double header action.