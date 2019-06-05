In one last swing of the golf clubs, two Dallas Center-Grimes golfing pairs took to the 2019 State Co-Ed golf meet. The meet for the Class 2A field was set on the scenic grounds of the Cedar Pointe Golf Course in Boone.

There, four DC-G golfers in Aubree Klug, Derek Shanno, Lydia Steier and Carter Bowen took on the state Co-Ed field. In all, there were 59 total pairs spread out across 33 separate schools. For the DC-G pairings, it was the senior duo of Klug and Shanno to join forces while senior Lydia Steier teamed up with junior star Carter Bowen.

The dynamic pair of Klug and Shanno paced the way for Dallas Center-Grimes and began their journey on hole four. Coming into the meet, Klug averaged exactly 95 strokes per 18-hole endeavor while Shanno’s 18-hole average came out to be slightly over 77 strokes. Shanno, a first team All-State golfer this season, officially ended his golfing tenure at DC-G with another top finish and will present head coach Jordan Ray with a huge void to fill for the 2020 campaign.

“Derek was one of the best golfers this program has ever had,” said Ray. “He’s got a great vision for the game and his demeanor and skills on the course will be sorely missed next year.”

As for Aubree Klug, she will also depart from her time as a DC-G golfer. Her senior season was one of great growth and a joy to watch as noted by girls head coach John Klassey.

“Aubree has been one of the most improved golfers on this team from last year which is saying something since she was really good for us last year as well,” began Klassey. “Watching her golf this year has been so much fun and there will be a huge void to fill next season.”

The next pair up for DC-G was Lydia Steier,who led the Fillies all season long and paced the Fillie crowd at the state meet, and Carter Bowen. The pair produced a combined 18-hole score of 93 which ranked 43rd overall. Steier will be the one departing due to graduation out of the duo. Like Klug, her presence will be missed next season.

“Lydia has been such a huge boost to this team since she’s been here,” began Klassey. “She’s so technically and mentally sound that she’s been able to help our younger girls improve up to her level which is so valuable.”