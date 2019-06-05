In the last hurrah of the season for both girls and boys high school golf, the coed state golf meets took place Tuesday, June 4. It’s a meet not every team gets to be a part of but for the Van Meter Bulldogs, four individuals were able to grace the high school links for one final time in 2019.

The Class 1A Co-Ed State golf meet was held in Marshalltown at the American Legion Memorial Golf Course. There the Bulldog pairs of Kylie Carey and Dylan Sherlock along with London Willie and Ryan Schmitt represented the big blue. Out of 33 schools and 66 pairs of golfers, the Bulldog pair of Carey and Sherlock captured a fifth place finish with a collective 18-hole score of 78.

Both Carey and Sherlock, who began their journey on hole 14, were state meet performers and both held 18 hole averages under 90. Carey entered the State Co-Ed meet averaging just over 41 strokes per nine holes while Sherlock graced the state stage having averaged just over 42 strokes per nine holes played.

The second Bulldog pair to grace the state co-ed stage was London Wille and Ryan Schmitt. Together the pair combined for an 18 hole score of 92, which tied four other duos and placed the Van Meter twosome 31st overall. Wille was a strong second for the Lady Bulldogs this season averaging just over 84 strokes per 18 holes and just over 44 strokes per nine holes. Her 18 hole low score for the season was 82 while her nine-hole low score was 41. Ryan Schmitt showcased his golfing skills well in his farewell season. The senior averaged just over 93 strokes per 18 holes and 46 strokes per nine holes. His lowest nine-hole mark of the season was a 39 while carding a 93 for his lowest 18-hole score of the season.