Fans, players, and coaches alike were treated to bonus softball Wednesday evening as the ADM softball team hosted conference foe Carlisle and entered into an eleven inning affair.

Fortunately for the Tigers, two runs in the bottom of the 11th kept their record perfect, now at 8-0. The contest didn’t find any scoring until the fourth inning where the Wildcats matched the inning number with a four-run fourth, followed by one run in the fifth to take a commanding 5-0 lead entering the sixth inning. That’s where the Tigers picked up their scoring efforts with one run in the sixth and a four-run inning of their own in the do-or-die bottom of the seventh.

That four-run seventh tied the game up at 5-5 but from there runs were tough to come by. For three more innings, no team could capture a run but then it came to the bottom of the 11th and captured two runs to keep their record unblemished.

Overall, the Tigers produced 11 hits, stole one base, and walked five times. The biggest highlight for ADM was junior Abbie Hlas who delivered a hit in three out of four trips to the plate including a home run to aid in three runs batted in. Hlas was one of two Tigers to produced three runs including senior Emily Hatchitt who claimed a hit in three of her five trips to the plate.

Inside the circle, Hlas continued her memorable contest by going the full eleven innings of work and giving up just six hits and two earned runs while striking out 12 through 148 pitches thrown.

Next up for the top-ranked Tigers will be a top 15 match-up with Dallas Center-Grimes which will take place in Dallas Center beginning tonight at 7:30 p.m.