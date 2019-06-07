It was doubleheader action for the Class 2A ninth-ranked Van Meter softball team as they took to the road to battle West Central Valley.

It was a successful trip as the Bulldogs laid claim to a two-game sweep 14-1 and 12-0. Both games ended in abrupt early fashion as the Bulldogs combined for 23 hits, 22 RBI’s, and eight stolen bases.

In their 12-0 rout, the Bulldogs were led by senior Meagan Blomgren from the leadoff spot as she blasted one home run, one double, and a 3-for-three night from the plate. Senior catcher Abby Archer went a perfect 2-for-2 at the plate while Maia Abrahamson did the most with her one at-bat driving in two runs.

Inside the circle, Haley Forrett with three strong innings and delivering just 36 pitches while suffering just two hits allowed followed by two strikeouts.

In the 14-1 win, Forret had the big game with three hits in four trips to the plate including a double. Senior Bailey Harding drove in the most runs going 1-for-3 and driving in two. Soon to be freshman Macy Blomgren led the way inside the circle, picking up the win on five innings pitched giving up just one hit while striking out six.

Next up for the Bulldogs will be their home softball tournament held in Van Meter on Saturday, June 8 when they face off against South Hamilton, St. Edmond, and Treynor beginning at 10 a.m.