From the very first minute, it seemed like it would be an immense defensive battle between the Dallas Center-Grimes Fillies and the Pella Lady Dutch in round one of the state soccer tournament Thursday, June 6.

It was a match-up of the top two teams in the Little Hawkeye Conference as the conference champion Fillies (who earned their first conference crown since 2015), took on second place Pella. Two halves of regulation were not enough as both teams took to the end of 80 minutes all knotted up at 0-0.

Even in the overtime frame, it seemed like a victory would still not be decided but with 2:24 left to go in overtime, sophomore Corryn Wiggins took a shot from nearly 15 yards out and found the bottom right-hand corner of the net for the game-winner.

“All game long they hadn’t given us many good looks at the goal and when I saw the defender displaced and the goalkeeper off just a little, I knew I had to take the shot,” said Wiggins.

It was the fourth goal scored on the season for the sophomore and it couldn’t come at a better time as head coach Dan James explained.

Corryn was doing a good job at wearing down that right side and it seemed like if we wanted to end things before penalty kicks, we had to take advantage of whatever situation came to us,” said James. “By constantly staying aggressive we were able to find our opportunity and take it which is what championship teams do.”

The contest highlighted what has been the best season for Fillies soccer since 2015 which ironically was the last time the DC-G girls took the conference crown. It also marked the last time the Fillies advanced to the semi-final round which just so happened to come via a 3-1 victory over Pella.

For their victorious efforts, the Fillies now advance one game closer to the title match. Standing in their way is the second-seeded Waverly-Shell Rock squad boasting a 16-1 record entering semi-final action. The contest will take place on field six and will commence at 1:45 p.m.