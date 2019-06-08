The magical season that was 2019 came to an abrupt close Friday, at Cownie Soccer Complex for the top-seeded ADM girls soccer team in a 1-0 semi-final loss to Cedar Rapids Xavier.

Despite an opening round 1-0 victory, the tables were turned when a late second-half goal befell the Tigers, forcing their season to come to an end. The Tigers entered the semi-final averaging just over three goals per contest, but were shut out for just the second time all season.

Even with the return of leading scorer Ashlyn Watt, the Tigers only managed to produce a handful of shots on goal in the first half; while in the second half, they were well under their average.

The game was an unfortunate ending to what was an amazing season in which the Tigers made it to the state semi-final round in three years. Regardless of the outcome, this season could be categorized as successful, especially considering there is just one senior on the roster. Even with the roster layout, it was a squad that junior star Josi Lonneman state was one of the best.

“This bunch of girls has been one of the best that I’ve ever been with,” began Lonneman. “We had question marks before the season but these girls really grinded and I couldn’t be prouder of the season we’ve put together this season.”

ADM draws their season to a close with an 18-3 overall record.