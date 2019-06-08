Nebraska incoming freshman Isabelle Bourne earned a spot on the Australian Gems team for the upcoming FIBA Under-19 World Cup, the Australian National program announced on June 4.

Bourne, a 6-2 forward from Canberra, Australia, will represent her home country as the Gems compete in Bangkok, Thailand, July 20-28. Prior to the World Cup, the 12-player Gems squad will participate in a four-nation tournament in France against Belgium's U19 World Cup team, and U20 teams from Russia and France.

Australia will enter the World Cup as the No. 7 Under-19 team in the world. The Gems will compete in group play with No. 1 USA, No. 14 Hungary and No. 15 Korea. The Australians have a strong history at the World Cup, capturing gold in 1993, silver in 1997 and bronze medals in 1989, 2013 and 2015.

One of the most talented young players in Australia, Bourne has made several appearances with the National Team the past several years. She led Australia’s Under-17 team to gold at the 2017 Oceania Championship in Guam by averaging 19 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists to claim a spot on the all-tournament team. She was also the MVP of the 2017 FIBA Under-18 Asia Cup 3-on-3 tournament in Mongolia, leading her team to another gold medal. Bourne was also named to the Gems squad for the 2018 FIBA Under-18 Asian Championships.

Bourne has trained at the Australian Institute of Sport and Basketball Australia’s Centre of Excellence under Coach Kristen Veal. She was also a developmental player in the University of Canberra Capitals program.

Following Australia's appearance in the FIBA Under-19 World Cup, Bourne will join the Nebraska women's basketball team on its European Tour to close the summer. The Huskers, who will begin summer workouts and practices next week with the start of the University of Nebraska's first five-week summer session, will be competing in Italy and Spain, Aug. 1-11.

Australia Gems - 2019 FIBA Under-19 World Cup Schedule

July 20: vs. USA (12:15 a.m. CT)

July 21: vs. Hungary (12:15 a.m. CT)

July 23: vs. Korea (Midnight CT)

July 24: Round of 16

July 26: Quarterfinals

July 27: Semifinals

July 28: Medal Games