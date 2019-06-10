The ADM baseball team took to the road to begin their week Monday, June 10 as they battled Ballard from Nite Hawk Field in Huxley.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, their offense did not attend the road stint with them as ADM was blanked 7-0. It marked the first time all season that the Tigers did not score at least one run and gave ADM their second loss within the past three contests.

It marked the second time in the last three seasons that a trip to Nite Hawk Field ended in a loss. This time it came simply because of not enough offense. The Tigers produced a mere four hits, the second-lowest mark by ADM this season. Adding insult to injury, ADM suffered three errors on the night en route to the loss.

Ballard’s offense scored in three straight innings from the second to the fourth to put the Bombers ahead 6-0 and then tacked on one more insurance run in the sixth to take the eventual game win 7-0. The Bombers offense in total produced 13 hits and delivered on seven RBI’s.

For the visiting Tigers, their four hits were divided up among four individuals including Spencer Collins with a first-inning single, Logan Crannell, along with Zach Fuller and Seth Williams delivering on a pair of seventh inning singles to wrap up the hitting. ADM suffered five strikeouts in the game while also not earning a single free base on walks the entire contest. The Tigers didn’t leave a runner stranded for the first time this season but only had on inning where they had back-to-back runners on.

Logan Crannell did the honors of starting for the Tigers and unfortunately did not have his best outing. Despite six strikeouts tossed, the senior gave up a season-high 11 hits and gave up six earned runs. The Bombers hit .647 against Crannell all night long with runners in scoring position.

ADM suffered their fourth loss of the season and now yield an overall record of 6-4. They will seek redemption when they host conference foe Perry Wednesday, May 12 beginning at 7:30 p.m. with first pitch.