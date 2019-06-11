It was a top two showdown within Class 5A softball to open up the week as the top-ranked Waukee Warriors welcomed in second-ranked West Des Moines Valley for a doubleheader showdown in Waukee.

Game one fell in favor of the visiting Tigers as a four-run top of the fourth for Valley broke a 2-2 tie. Despite a late two-run rally in the seventh, it was not enough for Waukee to take the win as they suffered just their first loss of the 2019 campaign.

Waukee then came back in game two and started out with a 1-0 lead following the second inning. Despite runs in both the third and fourth innings, Waukee still managed to match that with two runs in the bottom of the fourth. Both teams plated three runs in the fifth inning which gave the Warriors a slight 6-5 lead entering the final two innings. From there, a late RBI in the bottom of the sixth helped the top-ranked Warriors earn their 13th win of the season.

Next up for the Warriors will be a trip to Mason City High School for another doubleheader contest which will begin with game one first pitch at 5 p.m.