It wasn’t an easy win but another W all the same for the Tigers on Wednesday, June 12 against Perry.

After going up 3-0 in the first inning over the Bluejays, ADM looked to have the game in the bag, ready to pack it up within a couple of innings. But after allowing Perry to pack the bases, the Bluejays turned into a fully automated machine that churned out eight runs in the third, half coming from an inside the park grand slam by Kaleb Olejniczak assisted by a fielding error. Suddenly the Tigers faced a 9-6 deficit.

Olejniczak’s shining moment pushed the Tigers against a wall and eventually became a rallying point for ADM to push back.

With a couple of pitching changes along the way, ADM allowed just one more run (again from Olejniczak in the sixth) and worked into a 10-10 situation in the bottom of the seventh.

Jaxson Millsap singled and had Ethan Juergens pinch run to get into scoring position. He did more than just get in position. After stealing second base (one of 11 for the team), Juergens found third base and quickly rounded home to take the game 11-10 off Cole Williamson’s hit fumbled at second base.

Chase Anderson and Joe Finnegan led the way with four and three runs apiece while Kaden Sutton boasted four RBIs.

Climbing out of the hole took more work but made the crew dig deeper en route to the win, bringing the Tigers to a 7-4 record on the season.

ADM is back in action Thursday visiting Carlisle (9-5).

For the full game story, look for June 20’s edition of the Dallas County News.