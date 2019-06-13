Some nights, everything just goes right. Wednesday, June 12 was one of those times as ADM (14-1) ran past Perry (3-12) in an 11-0 contest.

The Tigers were slow to start, going blank in the first inning but with Aliya Yanga on the mound, were able to stifle Perry as well to set up a launchpad the rest of the way.

Yanga fanned nine to make quick work of the Jayettes, leaving the offense with only brief rest. That didn’t matter much in the end as Abbie Hlas and Brooke Hickey led the way with a pair of home runs. With 23 total at-bats, ADM got on base 14 times, converting that into the 11 runs. It’s the fourth time the Tigers have pushed into double digits on the scoreboard.

With the win, the Tigers extend their win streak to five since falling to Ankeny Centennial a week ago.

ADM packs its bags for a drive to Carlisle (16-1) on Thursday.

Look for the complete game story online and in next Thursday’s edition of the Dallas County News.